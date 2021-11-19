Akoefe Avenui Primary bids farewell to retiring headmistress after 34years of service

19.11.2021 LISTEN

The staff of Akoefe Avenui Primary School in the Ho Municipality of Volta Region, on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, threw a party to affectionately say adieu to their retiring headmistress, Mrs. Gloria Atidigah.

Mrs. Atidigah’s last official day of school ended on November 15, 2021, after running the school as headmistress for four years. The outgoing headmistress began her teaching career in 1987 and taught for three years at the Ephraim Robinson Municipal Primary School in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Through her marriage to a Ghanaian husband, Mrs. Atidigah moved to Ghana and was subsequently employed by the Ghana Education Service, where she successfully taught at Akoefe Tokor Primary School for four years, and Akoefe Avenui Primary School for one year.

In 1996, Mrs. Atidigah was posted to Akoefe Kpodzi E. P. Primary School after completing her intermediate certificate programme at the Ho Polytechnic and taught for 15 years. She later took a transfer to Kpenoe E. P. Primary School and served as a classroom and assistant headmistress for six years before replacing Mr. Jonas Hadzi of blessed memory as headteacher in 2017.

In a brief and colorful durbar done in her honour, students past, present and prospective, as well as teachers, members of the community, and officials from the Ho Municipal Education Directorate came together to celebrate her 34th anniversary as a teacher.

Mrs. Atidigah, in her retirement speech, recounted her time at the school and acknowledged all those who have encouraged her to reach these remarkable milestones. Equally, she thanked the attendees for their support throughout her work as head.

“This school has always had an excellent reputation and track record. I’m just glad that through your supports, I’ve managed to help maintain that,” she admitted.

In addition, Mrs. Atidigah shared her wealth of experience with the current staff, and advised them to remain dedicated, committed and punctual at all times in order to succeed in their future engagements as teachers.

“Teaching is a rewarding work, and there’s an obvious chance that colleagues can easily miss on these rewards, if they can’t make commitment and dedication as paramount principles in the profession,” she reiterated.

She also underscored a strong teacher-parent relationship as one significant point, which made her work successfully.

“The parents here in Avenui always get involved in school development and are very supportive, unlike certain communities that I had ever lived,” she declared.

Chief of Akoefe Avenui, Togbe Aklamanu IV, who doubled as chairperson of the ceremony, seized the occasion and expressed his deepest appreciation to the outgoing headteacher.

Speaking to the gathering, Togbe admitted that, purposely, he had to skip all his schedules to honour the invitation because of the selfless efforts of the retiring head.

“I know, you taught in this school years back before your recent return to lead as the head. And many of our students are better people today because of your good impact,” Togbe Aklamanu IV remarked.

As part of their goodbye gesture, the staff of the school presented to the outgoing headteacher a new gas oven besides other gifts for mentoring them in relevant career skills and knowledge.

After receiving the gifts, Mrs. Atidigah mentioned she was touched by the thoughtfulness of the school. She thanked the staff for sending her off in style to kick off her next chapter of life.

More especially, she applauded headteacher of Akoefe Avenui Junior High School, Ms. Precious Charlotte Adade, for choreographing such beautiful celebration.

Responding to what she intends to do as a retiree, Mrs. Atidigah said for her retirement, she hopes to establish her personal start-up, committed more to her roles in Church, do some volunteering, and make home trips to Sierra Leone.

Present at the ceremony were relatives, elders, community members, the Clergy, the member of Assembly for Akoefe-Kpenoe electoral area, basic school heads from the Deme Circuit, Circuit Supervisors, and officials from the Ho Municipal Office.