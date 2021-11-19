ModernGhana logo
25 school children receive bicycles, school bags from Charity foundation

By Dennis Peprah || Contributor
25 school children receive bicycles, school bags from Charity foundation
The Fair Gratitude Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) at the weekend presented 25 bicycles, school bags and other items worth GHC15, 300 to needy, but brilliant school children in the Sunyani West Municipality.

The beneficiary students, mostly girls according to the NGO, which centered and worked to promote quality education in schools, walked between two and seven kilometres every day to attend classes.

In addition, the organisation presented gas cookers and burners to two deserving teachers in the area, for their selfless services, and to motivate them on their work.

Speaking at a short ceremony held at Odumase in the Bono Regional, Mr Williams Ohene-Adjei, the Chief Executive Officer explained the NGO identified the challenges and decided to help alleviate the plight of the school children.

He emphasised education remained the key to success, and empowerment, hence the need to support and help sustain the interest of, particularly, girls in schools to enable them to achieve high academic laurels.

Mr Ohene-Adjei advised parents to spend much of their resources on the education of their children by providing them with basic learning and teaching materials.

Though the government, he added, was doing everything possible to make school environment friendly and conducive for effective teaching and learning, it behoved stakeholders and wealthy individuals in the area to also support.

Mr Issah Baffoe, the Sunyani West Municipal Director of Education expressed appreciation to the NGO for the support and asked the students to be motivated by the gesture and concentrate on their books.

He expressed concern about rising drug abuse and alcoholism among Senior High School (SHS) boys in the area, saying the situation worsened in three out of the five SHS in the Municipality.

Mr Issah advised parents to monitor the movements and be interested in the kind of friends their children picked to protect them from bad peers who could truncate their education and ruin their future accordingly.

