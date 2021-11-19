Four arrested for using Instagram to lure, rape women at Adenta

Four young men have been arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Police Service for allegedly raping and robbing women at Adenta in Accra.

The suspects are alleged to have used an Instagram account named “phone shop” to entice women to attend a photo shoot to become faces of the company.

The four are, Paul Nyamelor, age 23, a Sawmill Operator; Joel Alornyeku, age 27, a fridge repairer, Ebenezer Tawiah, age 29, a trader and Ebenezer Amakye Adom, age 30, who is the architect of the scheme.

When women expressed interest in becoming the face of the company, the suspects took them to the bush where they were supposed to be holding a photo shoot.

Instead of the photo shoot, the men forced the women to disclose their mobile money account pins to them from which they transferred money to the mobile money accounts of the suspects.

After which they ended up raping the women.

According to the Police, they had received numerous complaints from women since the beginning of this year about the alleged incident at Adenta and its environs.

Based on Police intelligence, the architect of the scheme was arrested on Monday, 8 November 2021.

A search in his room revealed a desktop computer, some SIM cards and a router.

He is believed to have used them to facilitate his illegal operation.

It was confirmed that the architect of the scheme had created the Instagram account to invite the women to attend the photoshoot for advertisements.

He used the same account to entice his victims to rob and rape them.

The other three suspects were later arrested at Kubekrom in the Kpong Katamanso District of the Greater Accra Region.

A fifth person, Daniel Tawiah who is currently at large, is wanted by the Police.

The Police has therefore cautioned the public to ensure they followed safe and verified social media accounts.

