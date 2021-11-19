ModernGhana logo
Tension brewing in Asamankese ahead of Ɔboɔdwan Festival

There is some uneasy calm in Asamankese in the Lower West Akim Municipality of the Eastern Region ahead of this year’s Ɔboɔdwan Festival.

The tension is a result of continuous chieftaincy issues in the traditional area.

Addressing a press conference on the raging issue, the entire family of the Royal Akua Korang Abrade family led by the Chief of Aworasa Barima Pobi Asomani II called on the Minister of Chieftaincy Affairs, the Inspector General of Police, the Attorney General, National Security and all relevant stakeholders to intervene and prevent all factions from celebrating this year’s festival to avoid clashes and chaotic scenes.

Meanwhile, the West Akim Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) has issued a strong caution to all feuding factions to desist from acts of violence and plans to disturb the peace in the area.

Seth Oduro Boadu, MCE and chair of MUSEC, however, said the festival would go on as planned.

He noted that the council has not been served with an injunction stopping the festival.

“Any individual who performs or intends to perform some semblance of the traditional rite has not violated any law of this country unless there are valid reasons that the person has no mandate to do so,” Mr. Boadu said.

But he warned that “any individual or group of persons who intend to disrupt the peace and security within Asamankese and its environs will be made to face the full rigours of the law.”

