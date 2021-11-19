BECE candidate defecates on herself after being stopped by invigilator from visiting the washroom

A final year student sitting for the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at a center at the Mankessim Senior High School (SHS) was left with no choice but to defecate on herself after an invigilator allegedly stopped her from visiting the washroom.

The incident occurred today, Friday, November 19, 2021, as candidates writes their final paper to officially complete their Junior High School education.

During the exam, a female student of Beifikrom Basic School sought permission from one of the invigilators to be allowed to step out to attend to nature's call.

For reasons not known yet, the invigilator insisted that she sits to write the exam until she finishes before she will be allowed to go out.

With no option, the candidate walked back to her seat and tried to continue the exam.

Later feeling discomfort, she pleaded to be allowed to go out several times but the invigilator remained adamant.

She got tired and ended up soiling herself. She was made to continue writing the exam in that state.

Some teachers who were saddened by the situation, intervened and got the invigilator to allow her go to the girl’s dormitory of Mankessim Senior High School to clean herself and change into a new uniform to continue the exams.