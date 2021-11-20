ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Property tax is excellent but we need to interrogate it more — Ato Forson

Social News Property tax is excellent but we need to interrogate it more — Ato Forson
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam constituency in the Central Region, Kaisel Ato Forson has described the Property Tax in the 2022 Budget Statement as an excellent idea.

He argues that the entire policy must be interrogated well.

The lawmaker however said the Metropolitan and Municipal Assemblies in the country could be made to collect those taxes in a way that would benefit them even more.

Speaking to Israel Laryea on the AM show on Joy News channel Thursday, Hon Ato Forson explained that collecting the taxes, giving some percentage to government and using the remaining to develop theirr respective areas would motivate MMDAs to give off their best.

“I want it collected because it believe those with big houses have to pay the prices. I believe it, what is right is right, what is wrong is wrong, I believe they should be paying," he stated.

But even before the policy starts, the Ranking Member of Finance indicated that the collection of the taxes by private companies is what needs to be interrogated.

“I want to know the cost of the private company, I want to know how much they are returning, I want to understand why government would decide, after taking a percentage, why they also want to take 60 percent at the same time and give 40 percent to the District Assembly.

“I want to hear from them that some districts, deprived communities that the District Assembly more or less the major sources of the revenue (IGF), is the property rate, I want to see them exempted. So that the District Assembly should be the one and rather help them to be able to collect those taxes. But the idea itself is number one,” he stated.

James Appiakorang
James Appiakorang

News ContributorPage: JamesAppiakorang

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Fire Officer who died in rescue operation at Gomoa Obuase buried
20.11.2021 | Social News
As Hawkers laments the suspension of road tolls, drivers are happy
20.11.2021 | Social News
Bongo: Man allegedly kills two, injures others at Sambolgo
20.11.2021 | Social News
N/R: Surge in food prices threaten livelihoods of traders in Tamale
20.11.2021 | Social News
“It'll be very difficult to fight corruption as a country” – Economist
20.11.2021 | Social News
2022 budget laudable, welcoming – Economist
20.11.2021 | Social News
Don't look for money, look for customers — Young entrepreneurs told
20.11.2021 | Social News
80% of households in Ghana risk consuming faecal contaminated water
20.11.2021 | Social News
Ashanti Road Safety Authority intensifies terminal vehicle inspections ahead of Christmas festivities
20.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line