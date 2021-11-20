Property tax is excellent but we need to interrogate it more — Ato Forson

Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam constituency in the Central Region, Kaisel Ato Forson has described the Property Tax in the 2022 Budget Statement as an excellent idea.

He argues that the entire policy must be interrogated well.

The lawmaker however said the Metropolitan and Municipal Assemblies in the country could be made to collect those taxes in a way that would benefit them even more.

Speaking to Israel Laryea on the AM show on Joy News channel Thursday, Hon Ato Forson explained that collecting the taxes, giving some percentage to government and using the remaining to develop theirr respective areas would motivate MMDAs to give off their best.

“I want it collected because it believe those with big houses have to pay the prices. I believe it, what is right is right, what is wrong is wrong, I believe they should be paying," he stated.

But even before the policy starts, the Ranking Member of Finance indicated that the collection of the taxes by private companies is what needs to be interrogated.

“I want to know the cost of the private company, I want to know how much they are returning, I want to understand why government would decide, after taking a percentage, why they also want to take 60 percent at the same time and give 40 percent to the District Assembly.

“I want to hear from them that some districts, deprived communities that the District Assembly more or less the major sources of the revenue (IGF), is the property rate, I want to see them exempted. So that the District Assembly should be the one and rather help them to be able to collect those taxes. But the idea itself is number one,” he stated.