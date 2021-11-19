[VIDEO] BECE candidates conveyed in caterpillar loader bucket across road divided by flood

A viral video of some stranded Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in Adanwomase in the Kwabre District of the Ashanti Region has elicited passionate calls for Ghanaian leaders to sit up.

The sad video that has gone viral on social media since Tuesday saw some residents of the Kwabre area stranded behind a portion of the Adanwomase-Amampe road that has been cut through by flood water.

Drivers of commercial vehicles including BECE candidates were stranded for hours without knowing what next to do.

Luck shined on them when a man driving a Caterpillar offered to carry them in the loader bucket across the road.

Though scary, the students had to muster the courage to jump in order not to miss their exams.

An eyewitness at Kwabre, Kwabena Bobi told ModernGhana News that “there was no way we could have crossed if the caterpillar man had not come there at that time.”

He added, “The water would have been around my stomach, under my breast if I had attempted to cross so I would have been wet and could have gone to my work place anymore.

“We don’t know why this area seems to be neglected as if we are not part of Ghana, and for the heavy trucks that use this stretch of the road, since the road got worse, they don’t even pass here again, instead of them to do something about for us, they have stopped passing here.”