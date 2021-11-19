East Gonja: Kpembewura recite Quran, appease gods to reunite with his chiefs

19.11.2021 LISTEN

Modernghana News can report that the Paramount Chief for Kpembe traditional area, His Royal Majesty Bismarck Haruna Dari Bambaŋɛ IV and his sub-chiefs have smoked the peace pipe.

This follows the bad blood that ensued between the two parties over the alleged involvement of Kpembewura in the confirmation process of the twice rejected MCE nominee for East Gonja Municipal of the Savannah Region, Hon. Mohammed Tamimu.

A source close to Modernghana News at the time said the chiefs and youth of the Kpembe traditional area boycotted the usual Monday and Friday customary visits to Kpembewura's Palace to register their displeasure over his decision to convey a press conference pertaining to the MCE confirmation.

But after the Quranic recitation and the appeasement of the gods, the Kpembewura and his subjects have reunited putting behind the dispute and forging ahead in oneness for the development of the area.

Sources say the chiefs insisted he (Kpembewura) must slaughter an animal to appease the gods before they put the past behind them for the insults he rained on them in protest of his actions.

The chiefs after the rituals will henceforth continue to visit him at his palace and serve him in line with the customs and traditions of the land.

Background

Kpembewura, Bismarck Haruna Dari Bambaŋɛ IV, on 4th November, conveyed a presser read on his behalf by Lepowura MND Jawula where he expressed his disappointment at Assembly members of the East Gonja Municipal Assembly for failing to confirm the MCE nominee for the area, Hon. Mohammed Tamimu for the second time.

The Paramount Chief in his presser revealed that prior to the confirmation process, he conveyed a stakeholder engagement with relevant stakeholders including the assembly members in consultation with his sub-chiefs, elders and the clergy in his capacity as the traditional head of the area.

The reason for the engagement according to the Paramount Chief was to put behind all the past and present grievances for amicable solutions in other to forge ahead in oneness for the development of the area.

But in sharp contrast, a deep throat source at the time alleged that on the day of the presser which was held at the palace of the Kpembewura, chiefs, queen mothers and the youth were caught unaware of the act.

According to the source, they were ambushed by the Kpembewura indicating that they went there only to be greeted by the presence of the media.

The said MCE nominee, Hon. Mohammed Tamimu has since been replaced by Mr. Richard Broni as the MCE for the area after two unsuccessful attempts to confirm him.