Prophecies won't stop coming from genuine pastors — Apostle Marshal

Founder and leader of the Soldiers of Christ Prayer Group of All Churches located at Kumasi Aboahyia in the Ashanti Region, Apostle Dr Airl Dirl King Marshal has said since corruption, bribery and other anti-social vices continue to trouble the society, genuine men of God will continue to give prophecies about the biblical implications.

He said the accounts of Amos chapter 3-7-8 in the Bible states that God will not do anything unless He reveals hidden secrets to His Prophets for national attention.

According to him, as a country, God can reveal to the genuine men of God what can take place in either present or future.

The man of God dropped the hints in an interview with the Modern Ghana News Correspondent King Amoah when commending the Inspector General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare for the good works he has been doing to instill discipline among the citizens.

King Marshal indicated that the recent arrests of some pastors by the police over their alleged fake prophecies is a step in the right direction.

The man of God said since the police boss assumed office some few months ago, he has proved himself to be a learned and experienced security officer who believes in justice.

Apostle Dr Airl King Marshal described Dr George Akuffo Dampare's appointment as timely since social vices in the society have too rampant.

The clergy reiterated the need for the police boss to be firm, transparent and fair in the discharge of his duties.