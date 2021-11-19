A phone thief saved by the bel

An alleged phone thief whose name is withheld was nearly lynched by an irate mob after an unsuccessful operation at Circle suburb of Accra around 9pm today.

Picking a phone

The suspect allegedly picked a lady’s handset in the full glare of some people. His act didn’t go down well with some youth in the area. As such, they subjected him to severe beatings. It took the intervention of a Community Police, Kofi Amoah to safe him from the hands of the irate youths who were bent of lynching him. Immediately, the officer calmed tempers, there were quite a number of intermittent jabs and slaps from behind. Some of which landed directly on the face on the suspect.

Plead

The victim pleaded with the officer to temper justice with mercy during the time he was about to be handcuffed. “Please, it’s my first time of stealing a mobile phone. Can you just spare me? I promise this wouldn’t happen again”, he said.

Eye witness account

It was allegedly noted that the suspect is a celebrated phone thief and that he belonged to a phone snatching fraternity whose main motive is to terrorise innocent Residents of their phones.

Suspect denies

The suspect in attempt to defend himself, indicated that all accusations levelled against him were baseless and that he didn’t intentionally pick the phone.

Advice

We are nearing the Christmas festivity and crime certainly will be on the rise. It is therefore prudent to be security conscious in order not to fall prey to the activities of miscreants, some residents advised.

Author: Stephen Bernard Donkor, An Award- Winning Journalism Student of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ)

Email: [email protected]