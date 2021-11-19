ModernGhana logo
Court fines ‘stubborn’ drivers Ghc1,200 each

THE EFFIDUASE Magistrate Court has fined three drivers for road offences.

They are Berchie Emmanuel, Thomas Fosu and Moses Kusi, according to a police report.

The three drivers, who ply their trade at Ejisu, in the Ashanti Region, pleaded guilty to a charge of unauthorised parking.

The court therefore imposed a cash fine of GH¢1,200 on each of them totalling GH¢3,600.

The prosecution team told the Presiding Judge, H/W Frank Ashitey Addo, that police embarked on a road operation during which the drivers parked wrongly at a location in the Ejisu Municipality.

The unannounced operation was to clamp down on recalcitrant drivers who use the Ejisu Roundabout as their station.

“After the exercise three drivers were arrested for unauthorised parking and other offences,” the report said.

The trio and their vehicles were hauled to the police station before they were sent to court on November 11, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Ejisu police have indicated their intention to sustain the operations to get rid of recalcitrant drivers.

---Daily Guide

