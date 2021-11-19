Four rapists cum robbers grabbed

19.11.2021 LISTEN

The Anti Armed Robbery Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has arrested four persons for allegedly robbing ten ladies after raping them.

The suspects have been identified as Ebenezer Amakye Adom, 30, self employed, Paul Nyamelor, 23, a sawmill operator, Joel Alornyeku, 27, 'fridge operator', and Ebenezer Tawiah, 29, trader.

The four, led by Amakye Adom, had created an Instagram page and captioned it “phone shop” which was used to advertise photo shots targeting ladies.

The suspects take their victims to a bush near Regimanuel Estate and Apolonia City and rob them of their monies and phones, and strip them naked. They also take nude pictures of their victims after which they rape them.

The naked pictures, according to the police, are later used to defraud friends of the victims.

A police source at the CID headquarters has indicated that following several complaints received by the police on their activities from January to June this year, the police with the help of the telecom operators were able to trace the suspects and arrest them at Kubekrom, Kpong and Katamanso near Ashaiman.

The source said so far ten victims have reported the incident to the police.

Sharing their ordeal to the police, the source said three of the ladies were robbed, and raped while their nude pictures were taken.

The victims also claimed that when the suspects detected that they had money in their mobile money wallets, they were forced to transfer the money into a mobile money account.

“The victims' phones were later seized by the suspects and used to transfer the nude pictures of the victims to their contacts,” the source explained.

On Monday, November 8, 2021, police intelligence led to the arrest of Ebenezer Amakye Adom and his cohorts at Kubekrom.

The source said when the police conducted a search in the room of Amakye Adom, they discovered several sim cards.

The suspects have since been remanded into police custody to reappear on November 24, 2021 by the Kaneshie Magistrate court presided over by Oheneba Kufour.

---Daily Guide