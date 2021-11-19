ModernGhana logo
West Gonja: Kill the exams and finish high — Abu Jinapor ginger BECE candidates

The Member of Parliament for Damongo constituency who also doubles as the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Lawyer Abu Jinapor has visited candidates writing this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at their examination centre at Damongo Senior High School.

The lawmaker stated that the visit was to seize the opportunity to inspire and encourage them to improve on the performance recorded in last year's results.

"You have to kill the exams and finish very high so that God willing when the BECE results are out, West Gonja Municipality would be classified as one of the best performing Municipalities in the whole of Ghana", the MP said to a resounding applause.

He also urged them to write and excel in order to benefit from the Free Senior High School Education policy introduced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.

"I am confident that you will all pass your exams and you will be enrolled into SHS and when you are admitted into SHS, President Akufo Addo's free Senior High School will be awaiting you, you will not pay school fees".

According to him, he is very much concerned about their development and, thus, will continue to invest in the education of the children in his constituency.

"All that I have to do as your member of parliament to support you complete senior high school and proceed to university to become lawyers, engineers, doctors, pharmacists, Lecturers' and what of you by the grace of God, be rest assured I will give you that support", he stressed.

Prior to the examination, the MP made provision for all candidates who are travelling from the adjoining communities to the examination centre to be transported freely and fed for the five days they will be writing the exams.

He also supported them with learning materials such as mathematical sets to aid their preparation.

In all, the West Gonja Municipality is presenting 906 candidates for this year's BECE made up of 462 males and 444 females from both public and private basic schools.

The MP was accompanied by the Municipal Chief Executive for West Gonja, Hon. Musah Karim Kusubari and some officials of the Ghana Education Service.

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
Ezekiel Abdul Aziz

Savannah Regional CorrespondentPage: EzekielAbdulAziz

