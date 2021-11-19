IGP engages transport operators to discuss challenges

Dr George Akuffo-Dampare, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), has engaged Transport Unions to discuss challenging issues in their operations to help reduce road accidents.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwasi Ofori, Director General of the Public Affairs Department, who spoke on behalf of the IGP, said the meeting was to discuss measures and strategies that would help reduce road accidents.

“You will all agree with me that the deaths on our roads for some time now are frightening,” he said.

“With all the associations present, your drivers, at least, have been involved in some form of accident before, therefore, the IGP has decided to meet with you to hear your side of the story and also find out effective strategies that we can all adopt to reduce road accidents to the barest minimum.”

He said the Ghana Police Service and the transport operators agreed to form a technical committee to work on the issue and to see how best to make travelling on the roads safe as well as improve the transportation system.

ACP Ofori said the Police Service would bring on board Non-Governmental Organisations to discuss issues related to transportation and collaborate with the executives to enforce transport rules and regulations.

Mr Godfred Abulbire, the General Secretary of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), who spoke on behalf of the associations, said the discussion would go a long way to find better solutions to the menace and strengthen the police-driver relations.

He said the meeting with the IGP was a good starting point but the associations would go back for a fast meeting and then visit the IGP in his office for another discussion.

“The IGP has all operators at heart, he thinks positively about the welfare of every Ghanaian,” Mr Abulbire said, adding that all the issues discussed would have a positive impact on road safety.

He said the associations would make sure that “this year's festive season would be recorded as accident-free in Ghana” and commended the IGP for the initiative.

GNA