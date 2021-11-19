Health Minister hands over 49 cars to GHS

Minister of Health, Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has handed over 49 VW vehicles to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) under the vehicle hire purchase scheme on Thursday, 18 November 2021.

The vehicles were received by the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye.

In total, 1,000 units of vehicles will be procured under the hire purchase arrangement, which will cover the period from 2020 to 2023.

The GHS has arranged for a vehicle hire purchase scheme for income-generating and self-financing health facilities.

They are expected to make payments for the vehicles within 60 months.

The scheme is guaranteed by the government of Ghana.