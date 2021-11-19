ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Health Minister hands over 49 cars to GHS

Health Health Minister hands over 49 cars to GHS
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Minister of Health, Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has handed over 49 VW vehicles to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) under the vehicle hire purchase scheme on Thursday, 18 November 2021.

The vehicles were received by the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye.

In total, 1,000 units of vehicles will be procured under the hire purchase arrangement, which will cover the period from 2020 to 2023.

The GHS has arranged for a vehicle hire purchase scheme for income-generating and self-financing health facilities.

They are expected to make payments for the vehicles within 60 months.

The scheme is guaranteed by the government of Ghana.

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Health
ModernGhana Links
Covid-19: Pfizer jab for 15 years and above begins today
19.11.2021 | Health
NHIA, PharmAccess Ghana organize NHIA Data Day
19.11.2021 | Health
NHIS Customer Service Center inaugurated at Princess Marie Louise Hospital in Accra
18.11.2021 | Health
Yellow Fever kills one, five hospitalised in Bono Region
18.11.2021 | Health
Merge your NHIA and Ghana card for easy access to healthcare - NHIA
18.11.2021 | Health
Make NHIS waiting period waiver permanent – beneficiaries appeal
18.11.2021 | Health
Media, CSOs must spearhead fight against Trans Fatty Acid foods in Ghana — Issah Ali
18.11.2021 | Health
West Gonja: Take Yellow Fever vaccines seriously – MCE urge residents
18.11.2021 | Health
More than 1,000 people benefit from LWV eye screening in South Tongu
18.11.2021 | Health
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line