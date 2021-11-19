ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

“No Ghanaian was stabbed to death in South African over Ghana's penalty controversy” — Ghana's High Commission in South Africa

Social News “No Ghanaian was stabbed to death in South African over Ghana's penalty controversy” — Ghana's High Commission in South Africa
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The High Commission of Ghana in South Africa has denied reports that a Ghanaian has been stabbed to death following the outcome of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup qualifier between Ghana and Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium last Sunday.

There was an earlier report a day after the match that, a Ghanaian had been stabbed to death in South Africa after post-match arguments.

Ghana defeated South Africa by a lone goal courtesy a penalty converted by Andre Ayew.

A statement from the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria said a thorough investigation had been conducted and the outcome suggested that the news was fake.

It added that Ghanaians in South Africa should go about their daily activities without fear.

It said, “They should act with circumspect by avoiding unnecessary arguments as well in areas where sentiments and tensions are high They should contact the mission at any time when they feel their lives are in danger,”.

The South Africa Football Association (SAFA) on Wednesday lodged a protest with FIFA with claims that the match was manipulated.

SAFA also called for a replay of the match.

However, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has denied the allegations and expressed its readiness to cooperate with FIFA on investigations.

GNA

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Suspension of road tolls was to save lives and properties – Roads Ministry
19.11.2021 | Social News
Ghana's urban population increased to 56.7% — Government Statistician
19.11.2021 | Social News
Tain DCE visit chiefs of Nsawkaw traditional council
18.11.2021 | Social News
RMG Ghana donates to MoFA towards National Farmers’ Day celebration
19.11.2021 | Social News
Sanitize your mobile phones regularly against bacteria infections — Dr Yevutsey
18.11.2021 | Social News
Government’s e-levy is ill-timed – Telecoms chamber
18.11.2021 | Social News
Toll booths attendants won’t be laid off, they'll continue to receive salary – Roads Ministry
18.11.2021 | Social News
IGP consoles family of 21-year-old man allegedly beaten to death by Akatsi South police
18.11.2021 | Social News
We heard rumours but didn't know the closure will be this soon, no consultation — Chairman of Disability Council
18.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line