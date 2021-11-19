“No Ghanaian was stabbed to death in South African over Ghana's penalty controversy” — Ghana's High Commission in South Africa

The High Commission of Ghana in South Africa has denied reports that a Ghanaian has been stabbed to death following the outcome of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup qualifier between Ghana and Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium last Sunday.

There was an earlier report a day after the match that, a Ghanaian had been stabbed to death in South Africa after post-match arguments.

Ghana defeated South Africa by a lone goal courtesy a penalty converted by Andre Ayew.

A statement from the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria said a thorough investigation had been conducted and the outcome suggested that the news was fake.

It added that Ghanaians in South Africa should go about their daily activities without fear.

It said, “They should act with circumspect by avoiding unnecessary arguments as well in areas where sentiments and tensions are high They should contact the mission at any time when they feel their lives are in danger,”.

The South Africa Football Association (SAFA) on Wednesday lodged a protest with FIFA with claims that the match was manipulated.

SAFA also called for a replay of the match.

However, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has denied the allegations and expressed its readiness to cooperate with FIFA on investigations.

