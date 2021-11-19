ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
19.11.2021 Social News

RMG Ghana donates to MoFA towards National Farmers’ Day celebration

By Linda Abbanfoaw
RMG Ghana donates to MoFA towards National Farmers’ Day celebration
19.11.2021 LISTEN

RMG Ghana has donated items and cash worth GHc65,000 to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), towards this year’s 37th Farmers’ Day celebration dubbed “Planting for Food and Jobs – Consolidating Food Systems in Ghana”.

RMG Ghana is committed to the Agriculture industry and has supported the Ministry of Food and Agriculture in most of its projects to ensure the sector succeeds.

As part of its contribution to the upcoming 37th National Farmers’ Day, RMG Ghana has donated inputs, crop protection products, seeds, spraying machines to the tune of GHc50,000 and a cash donation of GHc15,000 to support the Ministry appreciate and motivate the hardworking farmers.

The donation was done by a team led by the Group CEO; Yvan Dorier.

Presenting the cheque, the CEO mentioned that RMG Ghana’s support is to contribute to making Ghana a food-sufficient nation.

He said, “we believe the most appropriate way to ensure food security for a growing population like Ghana and to ensure wealth creation for farmers is to improve their productivity, through making available to them, the most advanced technology for irrigation, quality crop protection products, fertilizer and seeds for agriculture production”.

The Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, Yaw Frimpong Addo who received the items and cheque expressed gratitude to the company for the unwavering support over the years in enhancing the agricultural sector.

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Suspension of road tolls was to save lives and properties – Roads Ministry
19.11.2021 | Social News
Ghana's urban population increased to 56.7% — Government Statistician
19.11.2021 | Social News
“No Ghanaian was stabbed to death in South African over Ghana's penalty controversy” — Ghana's High Commission in South Africa
19.11.2021 | Social News
Tain DCE visit chiefs of Nsawkaw traditional council
18.11.2021 | Social News
Sanitize your mobile phones regularly against bacteria infections — Dr Yevutsey
18.11.2021 | Social News
Government’s e-levy is ill-timed – Telecoms chamber
18.11.2021 | Social News
Toll booths attendants won’t be laid off, they'll continue to receive salary – Roads Ministry
18.11.2021 | Social News
IGP consoles family of 21-year-old man allegedly beaten to death by Akatsi South police
18.11.2021 | Social News
We heard rumours but didn't know the closure will be this soon, no consultation — Chairman of Disability Council
18.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line