18.11.2021 Social News

IGP consoles family of 21-year-old man allegedly beaten to death by Akatsi South police

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mr George Akuffo Dampare and his team from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have visited Akatsi South in the Volta region on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

According to IGP Dampare, the visit was deemed necessary due to a recent riot between Akatsi South Police and some youths of Akatsi township resulting in the death of a 21-year-old man, Etornam Avulekpor.

The youth accused the police of beating him to death after he was arrested over an allegation of dealing drugs.

The IGP noted that investigations have since been launched into the case.

According to him, the police are therefore waiting for doctor's autopsy reports to help speed up with investigations.

Mr Dampare donated GH₵5000 to the bereaved family with the promise of getting to the bottom of the matter soon.

Mr Martin Kofitse Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Akatsi South Municipal thanked the IGP for his gestures, his visit and interest in the matter.

It will be recalled that some youth of Akatsi South allegedly attacked the police station in Akatsi on Friday, November 5 accusing them of beating and killing one of their own.

Etornam Avulekpor, a 21-year old man was allegedly accused of dealing in drugs (Indian hemp) and was arrested by Akatsi police.

The youths alleged that the police assaulted and beat him till he fell unconscious and later died upon arrival at the hospital.

The incensed youth were alleged to have stormed Akatsi South police station with stones, sticks in an attempt to beat up the then Commander Superintendent Joseph Atsu Dzineku and his men.

Further investigation by ModernGhana News reveals that all the police officers allegedly involved in this matter were transferred.

The family of the deceased have pleaded with IGP to help speed up with investigation to calm the tension in the town.

The deceased left behind three wives and three children.

Evans Worlanyo Ameamu
Volta Regional CorrespondentPage: EvansWorlanyoAmeamu

Latest Photo Reports
TOP STORIES

