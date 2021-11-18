ModernGhana logo
We heard rumours but didn't know the closure will be this soon, no consultation — Chairman of Disability Council

We heard rumours but didn't know the closure will be this soon, no consultation — Chairman of Disability Council
Chairman of the Council of Persons with Disability, Mr. Yaw Ofori Debrah has expressed unhappiness at what he says is an unexpected directive by the Roads and Highways Minister, Kwasi Amoako Atta to cease payment of tolls.

He says the directive from the Minister to halt road toll collection across the country has “hit us unexpectedly since we were not consulted.”

Speaking to Omanhene Yaw Adu Boakye on Kesben Television on Monday, the Chairman admitted that though they heard some rumors from some Drivers’ Unions, they did not expected it to be that soon.

“Our biggest problem is that we have that the minister has asked all the booths to be taken away, what work are they going to do from here.”

Mr. Ofori Debrah lamented that the hastened directive has left his people in a very confused state since according to him, "even if they would be asked to go home, the Finance Minister’s announcement of reassignment or Youstart policy could have been followed.

“Now the problem is our people are now going to stay home till the budget is approved but how will our people survive from now till then.

“This becomes devastating for them, for how long will that reassignment or support from Youstart will come, that is what we the Disability Organizations should be discussing now,” he enquired emotionally.

On July 5, 2017, some Persons With Disabilities were recruited by the Ministry of Roads and Highways to work at toll booths across the country.

The PWDs totaling 210 according to Mr. Amoako Atta were recruited in line with an initiative by the government to create employment opportunities for PWDs in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The minister said the recruitment of the PWDs was to give real meaning to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's directive to all MDAs to reserve special positions for PWDs.

“The New Patriotic Party (NPP) made a commitment in its 2016 manifesto to empower PWDs by providing them with job opportunities that will make life decent for them.

"When I appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament to be vetted as a minister designate, I personally made the commitment to reserve 50 per cent of employment opportunities at the 35 tollbooths in the country to PWDs. Today's event is a manifestation of that commitment and the beginning of more initiatives to empower PWDs,” he said.

