Ghana's youth need the right opportunity, direction to excel — Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah

Former Minister of Youth and Sport, Hon. Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah has observed that the Ghanaian youth of today are smarter and with the right opportunity and direction, they will do better than the older generation.

According to him, the Ghanaian youth have what it takes to turn the country’s fortunes around in the shortest possible time should they be given leadership roles in government and other decision-making tables.

“Throughout my life, I have had so many interactions with many young people, and what I have observed is that young people are very knowledgeable, intelligent but they need direction.

“The kind of things that they know and are able to do because of access to information: on social media, google, the internet etc. There is so much that they know…However, it all has to be harnessed and channeled and directed properly,” he noted

The seasoned politician made the observation last Thursday when he addressed hundreds of tertiary students during the ‘Youth Empowerment Summit 2021’ at the LBC auditorium at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) under the theme: “Preparing for Your Future: 7 Steps to Fulfilling your Purpose and Mission in Life.”

The former student leader speaking at the one-day summit urged the youth to harness their enviable talents toward achieving their goals.

He also admonished the young ones to get involved in choosing leaders that will implement policies to move the country forward.

” And so young people need to be conscious, need to be active and proactive and need to be involved in the political process to choose leaders that have their interest at heart. Leaders that have the vision and can move the country to the next level,” he said.

The one-day seminar was based on Hon. Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah’s book titled 7 Steps to Fulfil Your Purpose.

Below are Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah’s 7 steps to fulfil your purpose:

Step 1 - Believe in Your Purpose

Just like everyone has unique DNA, Thumbprint and Identity, God gave every human being a specific purpose. To know yourself is to know your purpose. Finding your purpose gives you vision in order to set clear goals for the right actions.

Step 2 - Discover & Develop Your Talents

Everyone has at least one of the following: Talents, Abilities, Skills and Gifts. Fulfilment comes from discovering and fulfilling your talents. There are types of intelligence and none is superior to another. The intelligence of an Aeronautic Engineer, Sports Person and a Fashion Designer are the same.

Step 3 - Develop Your Talents and Pay The Price

Discipline, Hard work & Focus. Don’t die with your talents. Genius is 5% Inspiration and 95% Perspiration. Most of the world’s best sportsmen and women take preparation seriously before showing up.

Step 4 - The Power of Imagination & Affirmation

Everyone possesses a certain degree of imagination ability. Imagination is the key to innovation. Mind rules the world. God brooded over the earth first (imagination) before speaking (affirmation). Positive affirmation gives quality of life, perspective, optimisation and positive energy.

Step 5 - Turn Your Lemons into Lemonade

Turn your trials into testimonies. Adversities are part of life. Your attitude towards defeat is critical. Have a positive mental attitude.

Step 6 - Looking For Mentor(s)

Life is all about relationships and networking. Develop relationships and caucuses of like-minded people to brainstorm together. Guide against turning it into a whining and complaining affair.

Step 7 - Believing in God

This is the most important. The complexity of creation and the galaxy points to an evidence of a God. The purpose of man is to find God and His purpose for man on earth. Fulfilment, satisfaction and serenity come only from God.