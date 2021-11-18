Residents in Kumasi welcome construction of five interchanges

Some residents in the Kumasi metropolis have welcomed government announcement of the construction of five interchanges in the city in the 2022 Budget.

Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning stated during the presentation of the 2022 budget statement to parliament on Wednesday that, work would start on the Suame, Santasi, Oforikrom, Airport and Ahodwo interchanges as part of major projects in the Greater Kumasi area.

He said the projects were expected to ease vehicular and human traffic and reduce knockdowns on those highways and ring roads in the city.

Reacting to the good news in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Joshua Ofori, Assembly Member for Oforikrom East and West Electoral Areas, said the construction of the flyovers was long overdue and a step in the right direction.

He explained that the Oforikrom road was one of the busiest and a major link of the Accra-Kumasi highway, which also linked the Kumasi Airport roundabout to Suame as well as the Central Business District.

The construction of the interchanges and the expansion of the roads would not only reduce vehicular traffic on that stretch, but would also ensure safety of residents and traders in the communities along the road.

Mr Ofori said the project would also help create job opportunities for plumbers, carpenters, electricians, masons and other construction professionals in the communities and expressed gratitude to the government for the innovative idea and pledged that the people in the area would support the project.

Some market women at Suame who spoke to the GNA said the construction of an interchange had been long overdue and the government needed to honour his promise.

Maame Yaa Asantewaa, an onion seller, said she spent more than five minutes crossing that portion of the road due to lack of proper road markings and the absence of a flyover.

She said the construction of the structure would help traders get to the market safely to conduct their activities.

Mr. Michael Baffoe, a shopkeeper noted that the traders in the area had yearned for a flyover for long and they welcomed the 2022 Budget promise of constructing one at the Suame Roundabout.

Master Kofi Agyemag, a road user spotted at the Airport Roundabout said interchanges were a means of controlling vehicular and human traffic, adding that plans by the government to construct interchanges was laudable.

Mr. Kwasi Amoako-Atta, Minister for Roads and Highways during a tour of the Ashanti region last year, hinted at the construction of some interchanges on some major roads in the Greater Kumasi area.

However, residents in Kumasi were skeptical about the promises of the government as a result of its inability to complete the Sofoline interchange which was started by President Kufuor about 16 years ago.

