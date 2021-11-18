Ghana full of talkatives but lack ability to implement good policies — John Awuah

Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Association of Bankers, Mr. John Awuah has noted that Ghana is a country of talkatives but lack the ability to execute developmental policies.

He said the citizens who are supposed to be demanding accountability for their monies have also taken their eyes off the ball.

According to him, what the citizens should be doing now is not agitate over the proposed E-Levy but explore means of ensuring that they are judiciously utilized.

Speaking to Omanhene Yaw Adu Boakye on Kesben Television’s ‘Maakye’ Program on Monday, Mr. Awuah pointed that every developed country in the world used the taxes of their own citizens and not loans from others.

“What we must be asking is, what are we going to use these taxes for? How can we all be policemen to ensure that the money is being used for the job creation, Youth employment, road infrastructure, procurement of public transport that it was meant for?

“Ghana is a country of orators but the execution has always been a problem for us, and it is very easy for us to take our eyes off the ball, journalists are the worst culprits,” he stressed.

Mr. Awuah who was sharing his view on the proposed E-Levy by government entreated Ghanaians to focus on the leakages and device means of safeguarding the public monies for the development of the country.

“The difference between Ghana and other countries is that most of our taxes are poured into baskets and it pours out as soon as we put them in, so we need to look for ways of concretizing where we put our taxes so that we will have maximum benefits from it. So I will advice that we focus on what we really want to use the taxes for and ensure its judicious use,” he opined.

He also argued that the convenience associated with using the electronic transactions far outweigh the 1.75% cost Ghanaians would be paying when the proposed E-Levy is approved.

“Instead of stepping out to board a car, join traffic to the bank for the transfer, cannot be paralleled to the convenience brought by the electronic services. All those risks have been taken off and I’m not sure that tax is sufficient to erode it [the convenience] completely.”

He explained that the proposed 1.75 E-Levy would be shouldered by persons who undertake the various transactions online.

“To that extent, it is a tax on individuals and businesses who will be using those facilities. He maintained that even though the that levy would be an additional layer of cost, adding to cost build-up in those transactions.

“If you want to do a transfer and your bank will charge a swift transfer fee of about US25 dollars, it would then be 25 dollars plus 1.75 of any amount you want to transfer, so the banks would only be collection points or agent for the GRA,” he emphasized.