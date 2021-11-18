ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

J.A Kufour SHS begs for infrastructure

Education J.A Kufour SHS begs for infrastructure
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Assistant Headmistress of the newly built J.A Kufuor Senior High School at Sokoban in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti region, Sandra Owusu Afriyie has called on government to come to their aid with all the needed infrastructure to be operational.

The public school which was named after former President John Agyekum Kufour with a student population of 600, needs additional classroom blocks to be able to admit more students next year, she explained.

Mrs Afriyie said the school is also challenged with the issues of accommodation for teachers among others.

According to her, the school had to convert some of their buildings into bedrooms for some two teachers while the rest stay outside the school.

Speaking in an interview with the media when the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana (CCT-GH) presented sets of computers to the school, Mrs Afriyie said they had only one computer at the school's administration.

She expressed gratitude to the CCT-GH for coming to the aid of the school with the computers since it will go a long way to help the school.

For his part, the Ashanti Regional Chairman for CCT-GH, Mr. Kingsley Ayimadu said they received a request from the headmaster of the school for the supply of some computers to aid the smooth running of the school.

He said as a teacher union, their objective was to partner with the government to uplift the quality of education “so we decided to come to the aid of the school with the said computers,” he said.

---Classfmonline.com

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Education
ModernGhana Links
2022 budget: 31,000 students to benefit from district scholarships — Finance Minister
18.11.2021 | Education
GSL to admit 800 students in 2022 – Finance Minister
18.11.2021 | Education
E/R: Heads of JHS in Akuapem South barred from BECE centres
18.11.2021 | Education
Education Ministry PRO monitors BECE centers in Tema
17.11.2021 | Education
Free SHS awaits you — Tain DCE to BECE candidates
17.11.2021 | Education
1,894 candidates sit for 2021 BECE in Gomoa Central
17.11.2021 | Education
2022 Budget: Gov't has opportunity to reverse teacher trainee allowance — Eduwatch
17.11.2021 | Education
Kwahu East: Bryan Acheampong Foundation partners GES to launch ‘Mentee Scholarship Project’
16.11.2021 | Education
30,468 sits for 2021 BECE in Northern Region
17.11.2021 | Education
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line