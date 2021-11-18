Media, CSOs must spearhead fight against Trans Fatty Acid foods in Ghana — Issah Ali

Mr. Issah Ali, the INSLA Project Manager delievering his presentation

18.11.2021 LISTEN

Mr. Issah Ali, the Project Manager for the Institute of Leadership and Development (INSLA), a Civil Society Organisation (CSO) has called for concerted efforts from sister CSO's and the media in the fight against Trans Fatty Acid Foods ( TFAs) in Ghana.

Mr. Issah Ali was of the view that the media and CSOs must collaborate and spearhead the call to force policy makers to enact and enforce legislation that will help eliminate or reduce the consumption of TFA foods in the country.

The INSLA Project Manager made the clarion call on Tuesday during a workshop organised by his outfit for media personnel and a cross section of CSOs in Accra.

He said the time has come for Ghana and other countries to take action to eliminate TFA in society which are very dangerous to our health.

Mr. Issah Ali who was confident Ghana can pass a law against TFA foods as it was done in Nigeria further emphasised that CSOs and the media must demand from government and other policy makers to enact the laws.

“We as members of the Civil Society fraternity and the media have key roles to play to eliminate TFA and promote the use of healthier fats because our societies can be healthier only when we consume and promote the use of healthier fats," he noted.

He called for policymakers, industrialists and producers of foods particularly canned ones to be educated on what TFA foods are and the threats they pose to the health of the people. To this end, he tasked leadership of Civil Society Organisations to create avenues for the education and awareness creation on the negative impacts of the canker to the society.

He was of the view that we can only take necessary actions against TFA foods when we know and understand TFA and its impacts.

He added that education and awareness creation amongst the people must become the first necessary step that needs to be taken.

On her part, Madam Hikmatu Mohammed, a Principal Nutrition Officer at the Ghana Health Service (GHS) said TFA foods are very dangerous to the health of the people and must be eliminated or reduced to the bearable limit.

The Principal Nutrition Officer bemoaned the situation in which 17.9 million people die from cardiovascular diseases globally. Over a quarter of such deaths occur in middle and lower income countries of which Ghana is included.

According to her 32% of these deaths occur through stroke and heart attacks. She added that in Ghana alone, 9% of deaths is attributed to heart failures or diseases, a situation she described as worrisome that needs much attention.

"Stroke is the second leading cause of death in the world and that in Ghana, 8.4% of deaths are attributed to stroke. The situation places Ghana as the ninth highest country in the world that people die as a result of stroke ailment."

She added her voice to the call for the elimination of TFAs and advocated for the consumption of healthier foods. She pointed out that we need to consume unsaturated fats that help to increase good cholesterol and decreases the bad ones.

She amongst other things advised for the limit in the intake of packaged snacks, fast foods and other foods containing hydrogenated oils as well as promote the use and consumption of healthier fats as some of the alternatives.

In his welcome address, hon. Benjamin Anabila, the INSLA Director, disclosed that the workshop has among other things to create awareness on the negative impact of TFA foods and advocate for its elimination with the replacement of healthier oils and fats through the implementation of Ghana's Public Health Act and World Health Organisation's REPLACE Trans Fat Technical package in collaboration with all relevant stakeholders.

According to him, it is relevant for them to engage other CSOs working on health as well as the media to achieve the set out objectives particularly on education and awareness creation.