You owe us three months; pay us – Angry tollbooth workers go after goverment over ban

Some tollbooth workers believed to be Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) stationed at Kasoa and Tema tollbooths in the Central and Greater Accra Regions are seething with anger over government's decision to scrap tollbooth system as contained in the 2022 budget statement to Parliament by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The PWDs are not happy about the mistreatment they have suffered at the behest of the government since the announcement was made to Parliament on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

According to the PWDs, the way and manner their dismissal was announced by the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako Atta in a release last night was demeaning.

'Many of the PWDs who spoke with Accra 100.5 FM’s reporters on the mid-day news said the government owes them.

They said their salaries have been in arrears for the past three months.

They contended that salary for the month of September was paid in the second week of November.

