ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

You owe us three months; pay us – Angry tollbooth workers go after goverment over ban

Social News You owe us three months; pay us – Angry tollbooth workers go after goverment over ban
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Some tollbooth workers believed to be Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) stationed at Kasoa and Tema tollbooths in the Central and Greater Accra Regions are seething with anger over government's decision to scrap tollbooth system as contained in the 2022 budget statement to Parliament by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The PWDs are not happy about the mistreatment they have suffered at the behest of the government since the announcement was made to Parliament on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

According to the PWDs, the way and manner their dismissal was announced by the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako Atta in a release last night was demeaning.

'Many of the PWDs who spoke with Accra 100.5 FM’s reporters on the mid-day news said the government owes them.

They said their salaries have been in arrears for the past three months.

They contended that salary for the month of September was paid in the second week of November.

--Classfmonline.com

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Kasoa, Moree hawkers protest tollbooth closure
18.11.2021 | Social News
Taxing Mobile Money transaction insensitive — Kpando MP
18.11.2021 | Social News
Tamale: Assembly Member for Kambali provides breakfast for BECE candidates
18.11.2021 | Social News
Men anus can be fucked somewhere but not in Tamale here — Group to go after LGBTQI, commercial sex workers in Tamale
18.11.2021 | Social News
Ghanaians angry over introduction of tax on MoMo
18.11.2021 | Social News
Rain causes havoc at Asamankese, rip off roughs
18.11.2021 | Social News
2021 BECE: 63-year-old Rita Offen explains why she went to school
18.11.2021 | Social News
Give children the chance to choose TVET schools — Obuasi East DCE to parents
18.11.2021 | Social News
73 suspected criminals arrested in Accra
18.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line