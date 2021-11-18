Kan Dapaah to be in Parliament to answer Akufo-Addo's foreign travels

The Minister of National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah is expected in Parliament today, Thursday, November 18 to answer questions on President Nana Akufo-Addo’s foreign travels.

The question was posed by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, in May.

He had accused the President of profligacy in going for a more expensive aircraft while the presidential jet was in good condition.

The Ranking Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee had originally posed the two-fold question to the Minister of Defence and Minister of Finance.

The former, Dominic Nitiwul, was in Parliament to provide his side of the answer while the latter, Ken Ofori-Atta, after several days of being handed reschedules appeared on Wednesday, July 21 but only had to defer to the National Security Minister as the most suitable government official to answer the question.

On Wednesday, November 17, Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa tweeted that Mr Kan Dapaah will be in the House to answer the question.

“Let’s see if our tortuous search for accountability will yield the desired results [Thursday],” he wrote.

“Transparent and accountable governance will either be enhanced or dealt a mortal wound tomorrow – I keep a somewhat open mind for now.”

