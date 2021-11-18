ModernGhana logo
Tamale: Assembly Member for Kambali provides breakfast for BECE candidates

By Nurudeen Ibrahim
Whiles other candidates in Tamale in the Northern Region are still battling with how to buy porridge to keep their soul and body fit and sound, their colleagues in the Upper West Region in the Kambali electoral area are receiving breakfast and lunch from the assemblyman.

The Assembly Member for the Kambali Electoral Area, Hon. Mashood Adams is providing breakfast and lunch for 26 BECE candidates in his electoral area.

The breakfast comes with tea, toasted bread and varieties of lunch packs for the candidate in his electoral area.

The Assembly Member, Hon. Mashood Adam in an interview said the initiative is aimed at motivating the candidates while taking the exams.

He revealed that ahead of the exams he has provided mathematical sets for the entire candidates.

The headmaster of Kambali JHS, Mr Sowie Bede Leo, expressed his gratitude for the gesture, stressing that it will go a long way to help the candidates since some of them come to the exam centre on empty stomach.

Some of the candidates also express their gratitude to the Hon Assemblymember for the breakfast and promised to come out flying colours.

