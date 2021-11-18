ModernGhana logo
2021 BECE: 63-year-old Rita Offen explains why she went to school

By Reporter
Rita Offen, a 63-year-old mother of five, is among hundreds of pupils who are writing the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Obuasi East District of the Ashanti Region.

The decision to return to the classroom, according to Madam Offen, was informed by the challenges her trade has been faced with as someone who cannot read nor write.

Despite being ridiculed from the beginning, she stood against all odds to begin in class four at age 57.

“I am very hopeful that after this level of education, I will be able to read and write particularly the Bible as that has been one of my greatest challenges despite being a Christian,” she added.

Madam Offen. who desires to benefit from the government’s Free SHS, encouraged young girls to take inspiration from her in the pursuit of their education.

