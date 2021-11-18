73 suspected criminals arrested in Accra

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested a total of 73 suspected criminals in a swoop conducted last Friday dawn.

The Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Juliana Obeng said the suspects were arrested at Achimota charcoal station and Tudu, adding that the former topped the list with 42 suspects and 31 at Tudu.

“Eleven of the suspects Kasim Salim, 22, Ibrahim Mohammed, 25, Sherif Mohammed, 28, Razak Yusif, 21, Ashale Linch, 47, Richardson Owusu, 35, Apam Godson, 48, Misbao Moro, 31, Yazid Ahmed, 28, Mohammed Sharif, 22, and Rabiu Musah, 27, were found with 358 whitish substances wrapped in pieces of paper suspected to be cocaine, quantities of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, and a cash of GH¢1,001 together and some ammunition,” DSP Obeng disclosed.

DSP Obeng said the eleven aforementioned suspects together with the exhibits found on them have been retained by the police as investigations continue.

“The remaining suspects are yet to be screened and if culpable shall be sent to court,” she added.

She urged the public to remain security conscious and vigilant ahead of the approaching Yuletide.

---Daily Guide