2022 budget: 31,000 students to benefit from district scholarships — Finance Minister

The decentralised District Level Local Tertiary Scholarship Scheme In 2022 will award scholarships to 31,000 students across the country.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said this in his 2022 budget presentation before parliament on Wednesday, 17 November 2021.

According to him, the Scholarships Secretariat will also make payments to 27,252 public tertiary university students for bursaries, thesis grants to postgraduate students, long-stay allowances to medical students and allowances to the physically challenged.

He noted that the Secretariat will continue to support 1,099 continuing students in Algeria, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Morocco, Russia and Serbia under the bilateral scholarship schemes awards and also support 1,188 students under non-bilateral scholarship award schemes in Australia, Canada, China, Cuba, France, India, Morocco, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

“Mr Speaker, under the online scholarships application process, the Government Scholarships Secretariat awarded local scholarships to a total of 45,000 tertiary students and 1,600 training college students, while 560 students were awarded foreign scholarships,” Mr Ofori-Atta said.

He stated that payments for tuition fees and allowances to scholarship beneficiaries under the various scholarship schemes for the 2020/2021 academic year are ongoing.

