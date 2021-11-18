It's shocking, cruel that 2022 budget had nothing on Volta tidal waves – Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has described as shocking and unpardonable how the government neglected victims of the Volta Tidal Waves in the 2022 Budget.

On the back of the tidal waves disaster in the region that has left thousands of residents in Keta, Anlo, and other places losing their properties and homes, there were expectations that the next steps of government to solve the issue permanently will be provided in the 2022 budget.

With no mention of the matter at the end of the budget presentation by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta on Wednesday, Okudzeto Ablakwa says it was just cruel.

“It is most shocking and an unpardonable dereliction that the 2022 Budget presented in Parliament yesterday contained absolutely nothing about the catastrophic tidal waves that have left over 4,000 Ghanaians displaced in Ketu South, Keta, Anlo, South Tongu, and Ada constituencies.

“I have additionally combed through the 329-page budget to find hope for our desperate compatriots, but alas, just as the President refused to say a word of empathy or solidarity prior to the Budget presentation so has the Budget which is delivered on his authority pursuant to Articles 179 and 180 of the 1992 Constitution been dead silent on this national emergency.” the North Tongu MP said in a statement on his Facebook page.

According to him, Ghanaians, especially victims of the tidal waves in the Volta Region deserve better than this ‘cruelty’ from the government.

Below is the full statement from Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa:

Thus far, corporate Ghana, the media and kindhearted individual Ghanaians have done a much better job in offering succour to the tidal wave victims than our government which is ironically in possession of our collective resources and revenues.

As many Ghanaians have pointed out, if this tragedy had happened in another country, President Akufo-Addo would have been among the first to express sympathy and would most likely have followed up with a visit and handsome donations as has been his reputation; the question therefore is — why is charity not beginning from home? Where is the conscience of Government?

Our fellow Ghanaians do not deserve this cruel neglect.

God save us!