ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Free flow of traffic on Kasoa stretch as toll collection stops from today

Social News Free flow of traffic on Kasoa stretch as toll collection stops from today
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Traffic congestion has reduced drastically on the Kasoa toll booth stretch of the Accra Cape Coast highway after the directive by the Ministry of Roads and Highways for the cessation of the collection of road and bridge toll nationwide.

Although the traffic situation has reduced, Citi News observed that motorists who use the stretch upon reaching the toll gate slow down in a bid to pay, until they realize the absence of the collectors and speed off.

1118202193607-i41p266ffa-1a2ec810-fb36-4da9-8291-80edcf807947.jpeg

There was also no police presence at the toll booth as at 4:00 am on Thursday, November 18, 2021, when the news team got there.

Some motorists who spoke to Citi News are happy that the traffic situation has been reduced.

1118202193607-wbreuigtto-a17352fd-c4af-44a7-bbb7-920e360953ac.jpeg

”I think this new development is a very good move. We no longer have to waste time in queues. I believe this will lessen the traffic situation here.”

”I must confess this is really a good idea. The bus I was in didn't have to waste time queuing to pay tolls as has been the practice,” another shared.

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has directed the immediate discontinuation of the collection of tolls on all public roads and bridges across the country.

This order according to a statement signed by the sector Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah takes effect from Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 12:00am.

It follows the announcement by the Finance Ministry of the scrapping of tolls on all public roads.

----citinewsroom

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Two armed robbers killed in gun battle with police in Ashanti Region
18.11.2021 | Social News
Stopping road tolls make economic sense – COPEC
18.11.2021 | Social News
Two Ghanaians in Supreme Court for interpretation of MPs immunity and privileges
18.11.2021 | Social News
Coup plot: My clients had gone to work during the meeting – Defense counsel
18.11.2021 | Social News
65-year-old woman writes 2021 BECE at Obuasi
18.11.2021 | Social News
CKT-UTAS staff resumes suspended strike
18.11.2021 | Social News
GLC ready to admit 499 Law School students
17.11.2021 | Social News
East Gonja: US based Ghanaians donate 60 life jackets to canoe operators in two communities
17.11.2021 | Social News
Overpopulation in Accra is affecting development — Senior Economist
17.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line