65-year-old woman writes 2021 BECE at Obuasi

A 65-year-old mother of five children, is among the candidates writing the 2021 BECE at the CKC centre “B” in the Obuasi East District.

The woman, Rita Offin, started her basic education from class four at the Brahabebome Independence Junior High School, at Obuasi.

She told Mr Kwabena Owusu-Nketia, Obuasi East District Director of Education on a tour of the examination centre that she decided to pursue education as a result of challenges she was facing in her trading business.

Madam Offin said she was hoping to continue her education at the senior high school level and called on young girls to take inspiration from her and aspire to reach higher levels in their education.

Mr Owusu– Nketiah commended her for the determination in-spite of her old age and advised the youth not to relent but continue to work hard to climb higher in education.

He told journalists during the tour that 2,097 candidates were writing the examinations in eight centres in the district.

Mr Owusu-Nketia said six girls who had just delivered their babies and four who were pregnant could not take part in the examinations.

He said so far, everything had been smooth in all the centres visited.

