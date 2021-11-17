ModernGhana logo
GLC ready to admit 499 Law School students

GLC ready to admit 499 Law School students
The General Legal Council, GLC, has finally decided to admit the 499 law students who were denied entry into the Ghana School of Law, according to their lawyer.

This was revealed after a crunch meeting between leaders of the aggrieved 499 law students, the Attorney General, and representatives from the General Legal Council on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

The 499 law students were failed in the law entrance exams after a new quota system was initiated by the General Legal Council.

After protests from the students including a lawsuit, the Attorney General recommended that the GLC admits the students.

Speaking to the media, lawyer for the aggrieved students, Martin Kpebu, said the students are however yet to be informed when their admission will take effect.

Mr. Kpebu said the admission will be “subject to some modalities as to when these students will commence the course.”

“The subcommittee of the GLC that we met this evening will go back and report on the contents of these deliberations we have had,” he explained.

Before this meeting, the students withdrew their lawsuit against the GLC and the Attorney General.

