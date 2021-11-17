I’ve not been served with any criminal summons – Xavier Sosu insists

Madina lawmaker, Francis Xavier-Sosu, has said he has not been officially notified of any criminal summons.

This follows his absence from two court hearings at a district court where the police is accusing him of some illegal activities when he organised a demonstration for the rehabilitation of poor roads in his constituency.

The MP, who claims he has been out of the country has allegedly escaped several attempts by the police to arrest him and has since sued the law enforcement agency for trampling on his right to protest.

In an interview with Citi News, Mr. Sosu indicated that the case against him might not continue due to his countersuit.

“I haven’t been served. I would be the last person not to respect the authority of the court,” he said to Citi News.

He however added that, “If I am served, I would be there.”

Mr. Sosu has filed a motion in the High Court to uphold his right to protest, as well as an injunction application to restrain any further arrest until the resolution of the suit.

Because of the hierarchy of courts, the suit at the district court will be dependent on the outcome of the High Court case.

“I am hopeful that there wouldn’t even be the need to for us to go back to the District court until it is settled at the High Court,” Mr. Sosu said.

