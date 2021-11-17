Education Ministry PRO monitors BECE centers in Tema

Mr. Ernest Akosah, the Deputy Public Relations Officer ( PRO) for the Ministry of Education, has paid a working visit to some BECE centers in the Tema and Krowor (Nungua) Municipal Assemblies in the Greater Accra region.

According to him, the visit forms part of his core mandate to abreast himself with the examination centres and the conduct of the examination.

He stated that the tour of the centers commenced at the Tema Senior High School which is made up of three centres from TEMASCO and continued to three centres at Nungua SHS.

He encouraged the candidates to avoid all forms of examination malpractices that could affect their chances of accessing free SHS.

Mr. Ernest Akosah entreated them to adhere strictly to the rules and regulations governing the conduct and administration of the examination.

He also cautioned the supervisors and invigilators not to allow themselves to be influenced with money to condone examination malpractices.