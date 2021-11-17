2022 budget: Minority will vigorously oppose killer taxes– Ato Forson

A Ranking Member on the Finance Committee of Parliament, Cassiel Ato Forson has vowed that the Minority in Parliament will oppose all the ‘killer taxes’ in the 2022 budget.

Presenting the 2022 Budget Statement in Parliament on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta announced certain taxation decisions taken by the government for next year including an Electronic Transaction Levy tax.

Speaking to the media after the budget presentation, Cassiel Ato Forson said the Minority in Parliament will fight to oppose the taxes on behalf of the ordinary Ghanaian who will suffer if these taxes take effect.

According to him, it is the view of the Minority that the introduction of the taxes are unacceptable especially the E-Levy tax that will see Ghanaians paying more when conducting business through Mobile Money (MoMo).

“We are seeing that they are going to introduce a special tax on Mobile Money. We have served notice through our Minority Leader that the Minority Caucus of Ghana’s Parliament will stand by the ordinary Ghanaian in opposing this MoMo tax.

“These new taxes will bring sufferings to Ghanaians who have already been choked with taxes. The Electronic Transaction Levy will not only increase hardships but will significantly compromise inward remittance which is relied upon by many Ghanaians,” Mr. Forson said.

The MP for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Constituency continued, “We wish to assure the people of Ghana that we will vigorously oppose the killer taxes and will ensure that any one of them that will adversely affect the lifestyle of Ghanaians will be rejected.”

The E-Levy announced in the 2022 Budget is seeking to tax transactions that exceed GHS100 on electronic platforms 1.75%.

It will take effect in January 2022 when the budget is approved by Parliament.