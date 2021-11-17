Post contraceptive pills should not be taken more than twice a year — Pharmacist

17.11.2021 LISTEN

Painstaking investigations conducted by this portal reveal that the use of contraceptives in the Kumasi Metropolis in preventing unwanted pregnancies, unsafe abortions and abortion-related complications that expose adolescents to health-related risks are on the increase.

According to the reports, the youth between the ages of 15-30 patronize contraceptives especially those at the Senior High Schools and Universities.

Mr. Marven Boakye Yiadom, the Supervisor for Darni Pharma, Ashtown Branch in an interview on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, disclosed that some of the contraceptives are used before or after sex.

He indicated that post contraceptive pills should not be taken more than twice per year.

He continued that, excessive use of contraceptives can result in clotting of blood which can cause fibroid since some of the blood are kept within and piles up.

According to her, some of the youth are ignorant of the side effects and need to be educated.

The Assistant Manager for Scab Pharmacy Limited, Mr. David Kusi added that when taking contraceptives, you should not take any other medication because it does not make the contraceptives work and there can be twice menstrual flow within a month.

"Post contraceptive pills should not be taken more than twice per year because it can result in menstrual irregularities and one can skip a month flow of blood meanwhile he/she is not pregnant," he warned.

According to him, the youth should do well to abstain from sex if they are not ready for unwanted pregnancies if not, then the use of condoms must be used for protection as the side effects of contraceptives are unbearable.