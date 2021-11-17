‘Krom ay3 shi’ 2022 budget: It's only Ken Ofori-Atta who eases suffering with imposition of more taxes – Haruna Iddrisu

Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu says the 2020 Budget of government will rather worsen the plights of Ghanaians.

The Minority Leader said this as initial comments after the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta presented the 2022 Budget on the floor of parliament on Wednesday, November 17, 2021,

“We promised to reduce the suffering of Ghanaians when we came into office, and we did just that when we came into office.

“Speaker, while we have not eliminated suffering, we have done more in terms of social interventions than any other government since 1992, and certainly more in this regard than the NDC government,” Ken Ofori-Atta told parliament.

Commenting on the entire Budget Statement, Haruna Iddrisu said contrary to the claims of reducing the sufferings of Ghanaians, things are only going to get harder.

“Mr. Speaker ‘Krom ay3 shi’. The system is hot. The system may not be able to bear the hardship. Literally, the system is hot Mr. Speaker. It is only the Honorable Ken Ofori-Atta who ironically eases burdens, to quote his words, that there are no emotions about the suffering of Ghanaians yet he is imposing further suffering by imposing a 1.75 MoMo electronic banking tax,” the Tamale South MP said.

He continued, “It is only Ken Ofori-Atta who eases suffering with imposition of more taxes targeted at GHS15 billion within this period.

“Mr. Speaker, with this promise of unsustainable debts, increased suffering, and hardships, he is bringing in E-transaction levies? He will reverse the gains of financial inclusion.”

According to Haruna Iddrisu, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is going into the Guinness Book of Records for borrowing more than any other Minister under the fourth republic.