We deserve a replay against Ghana — Head Coach of Bafana Bafana

Hugo Broos, Head Coach of the senior national team of South Africa, Bafana Bafana is hopeful of a successful outcome of the replay request against Ghana made to football world's governing body, Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

South Africa was edged 1-0 by the Black Stars at the Cape Coast Stadium as Ghana booked a place in the final round of the African qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The South Africa Football Association (SAFA) has lodged a formal complaint to FIFA to launch an investigation into the match over a possible incident of match manipulation involving Senegalese referee Maguette N'Diaye.

At a press conference organised by SAFA on Wednesday, Coach Broos revealed that he knew that Ghana would win the match 15 minutes into the match based on some questionable refereeing decisions.

"We were determined to get a good result against Ghana but we knew it would be very difficult but hoping we could play a game that would qualify us to the next round.

"After 15 minutes I went to the bench and told my two assistants to forget it and that Ghana would win the game," he said.

Coach Broos noted that after the game he was more convinced that officiating went against them and they couldn't win the game.

"I really hope the complaint would be received well and at least we can replay the game because I think we deserve that," he said.

GNA