Ghana needs more sustainable strategy to tackle youth employment — Finance Minister

Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori Atta has said Ghana needs a more sustainable strategy in fighting the youth unemployment conundrum.

According to him, successive governments have attempted to implement various employment schemes to partially address the unemployment situation in the country over the past 15 years, recalling efforts made by successive governments.

He admitted that the need for solutions to the rampant youth unemployment has become even more pressing considering that over 100,000 young people graduate from tertiary institutions onto the job market annually. “We have also witnessed the depressingly long queues for jobs in the public sector.”

The Finance Minister stated, “It is expected that six million young people will join the labour force by 2024 while nine million jobs in Ghana will require digital skills by 2030.

“It is obvious that we have to review the curriculum in our universities and other tertiary institutions. We will need to train 50 percent of our graduates to acquire the needed skills required for the job market in future. For those who are out of school, we will provide them with opportunities to gain the needed skills for employment or start a business.”

Reading the 2022 Budget Statement, the Finance Minister reiterated his call to the youth to go into entrepreneurship, but in a more creative manner.

“The 'future begins with our youth', meaning, the surest way for each of us to be "self-sufficient", comes not from "waiting for a job" but rather by encouraging ourselves to apply our creativity and skills towards manifesting opportunities across various fields,” he noted convincingly.

The issue of rising unemployment has become a concern to every Ghanaian as the dependency ratio has changed in most homes across the country. The youth who are supposed to take care of the elderly are rather being taken care of, due to lack of jobs.

The situation which is also a national security threat is forcing many youths to, out of desperation, join gangs, scamming and betting groups in an attempt to survive the hardship.

Mr. Ofori Atta however said in 2021 alone, financial clearance totalling 72,825 has been granted adding that the “Government will selectively continue to employ the needed manpower within the public sector to boost productivity.”

James Appiakorang
