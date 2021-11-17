ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Free SHS awaits you — Tain DCE to BECE candidates

By Isaac Yeboah
Education Free SHS awaits you — Tain DCE to BECE candidates
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Tain in the Bono region, Dr. Mrs. Lucy Acheampong has admonished candidates writing the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the district to do best.

She urges them to avoid examination malpractices and pass well to enjoy the Free SHS Programme.

She noted that with the introduction of the Free Senior High School policy by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo, BECE is no more an exit but transition to Secondary Education.

The District Chief Executive urged the candidates to have confidence in themselves and do independent work, pass to become responsible adults to occupy positions in future.

Dr. Mrs. Lucy Acheampong gave the advice during a visit to some examination centres in the district to wish the candidates good luck and also monitor the conduct of examinations to ensure incident-free exercise.

She encouraged them to eschew fear and panic, stay focused and pass their exams.

She also used the opportunity to plead with the invigilators to be more vigilant and act professionally in the execution of their duties.

A total of 1677 candidates from both public and private junior high schools in the district are writing the exams.

Each of the candidates received a pen from DCE.

She was joined by the District Director of Education Mr. Richard A. Akosah Addo and his team.

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Education
ModernGhana Links
1,894 candidates sit for 2021 BECE in Gomoa Central
17.11.2021 | Education
2022 Budget: Gov't has opportunity to reverse teacher trainee allowance — Eduwatch
17.11.2021 | Education
Kwahu East: Bryan Acheampong Foundation partners GES to launch ‘Mentee Scholarship Project’
16.11.2021 | Education
30,468 sits for 2021 BECE in Northern Region
17.11.2021 | Education
Ablekuma Central MP presents mathematical sets to BECE candidates
17.11.2021 | Education
One dead, 22 absent as 1,416 candidates sit for BECE in Offinso North
17.11.2021 | Education
Tempane: DCE encourages BECE candidates to be confident
17.11.2021 | Education
22,116 sitting for 2021 BECE in Upper East Region
17.11.2021 | Education
Your future begins today — Tamale mayor to BECE candidates
17.11.2021 | Education
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line