Free SHS awaits you — Tain DCE to BECE candidates

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Tain in the Bono region, Dr. Mrs. Lucy Acheampong has admonished candidates writing the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the district to do best.

She urges them to avoid examination malpractices and pass well to enjoy the Free SHS Programme.

She noted that with the introduction of the Free Senior High School policy by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo, BECE is no more an exit but transition to Secondary Education.

The District Chief Executive urged the candidates to have confidence in themselves and do independent work, pass to become responsible adults to occupy positions in future.

Dr. Mrs. Lucy Acheampong gave the advice during a visit to some examination centres in the district to wish the candidates good luck and also monitor the conduct of examinations to ensure incident-free exercise.

She encouraged them to eschew fear and panic, stay focused and pass their exams.

She also used the opportunity to plead with the invigilators to be more vigilant and act professionally in the execution of their duties.

A total of 1677 candidates from both public and private junior high schools in the district are writing the exams.

Each of the candidates received a pen from DCE.

She was joined by the District Director of Education Mr. Richard A. Akosah Addo and his team.