1,894 candidates sit for 2021 BECE in Gomoa Central

A total of Thousand Eight and Ninety-four (1,894) candidates made up of 941 boys and 954 girls from 54 Public and Private schools in the Gomoa Central District of the Central Region are writing the 2021 BECE.

The seven examination centers are Pomadze/Asebu D/A Basic, Jabez Senior High School, Center A&B at Gomoa Abonyi, Aboso 'A' JHS, Aboso AME Zion JHS and Gomoa Gyaman Community Day Senior High School A&B.

Gomoa Central District Chief Executive, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo accompanied by the Gomoa Central District Director of Education, Madam Theodora Abaloo visited the centers to encourage the candidates.

Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo urged them to be self-confident and see the exams as one of their routine class exercises.

"Don't let the name BECE hunt you. It is just a name like your usual class test. The only difference is that this Examination is paving the way for you to attend Senior High School.

"It, therefore, behoves on you to be able to pass and pass well. Free SHS is there waiting for you take advantage of it.

"This is the time to make yourself your parents, your school and community proud. Strive for a good grade.

"More importantly don't make any attempt to cheat, it is against rules and regulations and you won't like the end results if you are caught up in the act.

"My advice for you is that don't involve yourself in examination malpractices because it will ruin your future, " he stated.

The Gomoa Central DCE on behalf of the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Hon. Naana Eyiah assured that they have special packages for those who would come out with the best aggregate.

"We have special packages for those who would get best aggregate. This is to support you in your preparation for Senior High School.

"Hon. Naana Eyiah as she does it for JHS graduates preparing to enter SHS, support them with mattresses, trunks and Chop boxes, assorted soaps and beverages, sandals, gari, sugar and shito as supplementary to their parents effort.

"I have also taken up the challenge to surprise the boys with enviable packages. We are doing this to encourage you to attain height in the educational ladder. Do your best to bring better results," Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo noted.

Still in Gomoa Central, the Assembly in collaboration with Nananom has put in place measures to eradicate environmental-related diseases by way of regular clean up exercises.

According to the Head of the Environmental Health Department, Mr Francis Adarkwa, communities in the District have been given a schedule for clean up exercises.

In the first of its kind, Chiefs and people of Gomoa Ekwamkrom, Jukwa, Brofoyedur, Mangoase and Osamkrom took part in a massive clean-up exercise in their communities.

The Gomoa Central District Director of Community Development, Mr. Bashirudeen Wahab Aidoo commended officers and inmates of the Osamkrom Prison Settlement Camp for participating in the clean up exercise.

He expressed the hope that other communities would emulate their shining example. "Sanitation is everybody's business and responsible."

DCE, Hon Benjamin Kojo Otoo noted that Gomoa Central District Assembly was poised to make the district open defecation free by assisting communities and households with toilet facilities.

He commended the Environmental Health Department of the Assembly for their dedication to duty.