Your ‘Agyenkwa’ budget will not save Ghanaians from any suffering – Haruna Iddrisu to Ofori-Atta

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu has indicated that the 2022 Budget Statement presented by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta will only bring more suffering to Ghanaians.

According to him, although the Budget is named ‘Agyenkwa’ [translating to saviour in English], it will only see Ghanaians going through more hardships when approved.

“Mr. Speaker, we are not in a haste to debate him and when you project revenue from 53 billion to 80 billion within one year, the market has listened to you and Ghanaians have listened to you. This budget does not end any suffering,” Haruna Iddrisu said in Parliament today after Ken Ofori-Atta finished presenting the 2022 Budget statement.

Although less than an hour after the budget reading, the introduction of the Electronic Levy [E-Levy] by the government has not been well-received by Ghanaians.

It was particularly met with boos in Parliament when the Finance Minister made the announcement.

With the E-Levy, government is seeking to introduce a 1.75% tax on all electronic transactions in the country including Mobile Money to be borne by the sender.

According to the Minority Leader, the Finance Minister is sure to go down in history as Ghana’s only Minister to have borrowed the most in the fourth republic.

“You will be credited in the Guinness Book of Records for borrowing more than any other Minister under the fourth republic. Mr. Speaker with that I will not hesitate to second the motion for adjournment,” Haruna Iddrisu added.