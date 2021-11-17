Less than 2.5 million out of 30.8 million Ghanaians pay tax – Finance Minister

17.11.2021 LISTEN

The Minister of Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori Atta has bemoaned the lack of tax compliance by Ghanaians.

He said the situation is not helping the government to embark on developmental projects.

Speaking on the floor of parliament on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, the Finance Minister disclosed that just 2,364,348 of the population are paying taxes out of the over 30 million Ghanaians in the country.

“Interestingly out of the total population of 30.8 million, only 2,364,348 persons are bearing the burden of the entire population as taxpayers as of August 2021,” Ken Ofori-Atta told parliament.

With Ghana needing more revenue especially from domestic taxes, the Finance Minister is calling on all Ghanaians to endeavour to pay taxes to give the government the revenue to fuel the development of the country.

“Compared to our peers within the middle-income brackets, these statistics are a poor reflection on us and we need to change the narrative.

“We must resolve by the next census we shall change these statistics to become an upper-middle-income country in line with a Ghana beyond aid agenda and we must far eclipse the 20% threshold of revenue to GDP ratio of our West African peers by 2024,” Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta added.

In a revelation, the Finance Minister said the Greater Accra Region contributes almost 90% of the domestic revenue mobilized from taxes in the country.

Sadly, the other regions contribute little with the Ashanti and Western Region combined struggling to contribute even 3%.