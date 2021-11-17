NABCO is a drain on our economy, 80% of the beneficiaries idle about but receive salary — Citizen Watch

17.11.2021 LISTEN

Government decision to continue with the Nation’s Builders Corps (NABCO) has received major criticism from one of the pressure groups in the country, the Citizen Watch.

According to Citizen Watch, government cannot sustain the current model of NABCO hence the need to redirect the program to the private sector.

“With the ongoing digitization program, we believe the government should reduce its labour strength, and redirect NABCO to the private sector. This would help ease pressure on the wage bill, which accounts for almost 60 percent of our total revenue," said in a statement issued and signed by Francis Agbenyegah, the Convener of the group.

For the past three years, government has spent over GHC3billion as wages on 100,000 NABCO recruits. This, Citizen Watch is of the view that the monies could have built factories across the country through the support of the private sector where the youths would be in outsourcing program and also be part of the agricultural value chain, which is more sustainable.

The statement reiterates that the GHC3billion spent on the NABCO recruit could have been channelled through the banks for the private sector to access and build factories across the country to ease the high rate of unemployment in the country, as they would have been absorbed by the private sector and also participate as forming small and medium enterprises.

“The GHC3 billion could have been channeled through ADB Bank, GCB Bank, National Investment Bank among others for the incubation of SMEs to create more sustainable income generating ventures. We need to build entrepreneurs in the country to propel growth as we keep saying the private sector is the engine of growth,” it posited.

According to the statement, “we are grateful for the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Attah for letting us know the true state of affairs and any further expenditure on NABCO from the government without integrating them into the private sector would be a waste of resources. The government should realign and also program the NABCO to be more private sector driven”.

Citizen Watch research has revealed that out of 500 NABCO recruit interviewed shows that 80 percent of them either seat idle at work or don’t come to work but receive their monthly allowance due to lack of monitoring, which clearly shows that the program is a fail venture hence needs a redirection.