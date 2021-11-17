Live streaming: 2022 budget presentation in parliament today

17.11.2021 LISTEN

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta is today Wednesday, November 17, 2021 presenting the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the ruling government in Parliament.

According to an earlier statement issued by the Finance Minister ahead of the budget reading, it will focus on expanding the economy’s recovery post-Covid-19 in the country.

“The Budget will primarily focus on expanding on the economy’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as creating a climate-friendly entrepreneurial state to address unemployment and import substitution,” the statement indicated.

It added, “Digitalisation of the economy, skills development and entrepreneurship will also feature prominently in the presentation.”

