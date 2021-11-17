ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NPA assists Korle Bu breast cancer patients with GH¢100,000

Social News NPA assists Korle Bu breast cancer patients with GH¢100,000
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has donated GH¢100,000 to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) for the treatment of breast cancer patients at the National Radiotherapy Oncology and Nuclear Medicine Centre.

Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, the Chief Executive Officer of NPA who presented the cheque said the donation formed part of NPA Ladies Association activities to mark October as breast cancer awareness month.

He said the Authority at the initial stage of the awareness creation of break cancer invited experts from the National Radiotherapy Oncology and Nuclear Medicine Centre to educate its staff on breast and cervical cancer.

He added that the NPA held breast screening and organized health walks for its staff across the regions to commemorate the breast cancer awareness month.

The NPA Boss pledged the Authority’s support to provide additional financial support to assist the centre to provide quality healthcare to needy patients of breast cancer.

Dr. Verna Vanderpuje, Deputy Director, Consultant Oncologist of the Centre commended the NPA for the gesture and said this was the first time the Centre was receiving such huge cash donation to support the treatment of patients at the centre.

She said it would go a long way to support the treatment of patients and appealed for additional funding, which according to her, was very critical to helping patients to fully complete their treatment procedures.

Dr. Vanderpuje said because of the expensive nature of cancer treatment, most patients often abandoned their session midway and reappeared in the Hospital only when their situations had deteriorated beyond any intervention.

That often led to high mortality, she said and appealed to private sector institutions and individuals to support the Centre to care for the growing number of needy patients.

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
NABCO is a drain on our economy, 80% of the beneficiaries idle about but receive salary — Citizen Watch
17.11.2021 | Social News
A/R: 14-year-old boy allegedly electrocuted at Pakyi
17.11.2021 | Social News
Prophetess murdered in Tarkwa under bizarre circumstances
17.11.2021 | Social News
The road to heaven is not one, its like from Accra to Kumasi – Kumchacha
17.11.2021 | Social News
Charcoal is being smuggled out — Clement Apaak
17.11.2021 | Social News
Police probe missing GIJ student over GHC200,000 forex trading loss
17.11.2021 | Social News
Takoradi: Obey road traffic regulations – Dampare warns commercial drivers
17.11.2021 | Social News
Residents of Omanjor and Dwenehowo to stage demo today over poor roads
17.11.2021 | Social News
Xavier-Sosu's trial adjourned to November 29 after second swerve
16.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line