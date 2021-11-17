There’s no hope in 2022 budget; just more taxes – NDC

Ghanaians must brace themselves for untold hardships because there is no hope in the 2022 Budget, this is according to the Ashanti Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The Minister of Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta will today, Wednesday, November 17, 2021, present the 2022 Budget and Financial Statement in Parliament.

Speaking to Akoma FM in an interview ahead of the presentation, Director of Communications for the NDC in the Ashanti Region, Abass Nurudeen says there will be nothing good in the budget for Ghanaians.

“…from all indications, there’s no hope in [Wednesday]’s budget which Ken Ofori-Atta will be addressing the nation at the Parliament House because the NPP has shown little empathy or concerns to the plight of Ghanaians.

“Dr. Bawumia promised to turn Ghana’s fortunes from taxation to production, but now the opposite is what we are experiencing,” Mr. Abass Nurudeen said.

He further claimed that the NDC is well informed that more taxes will be introduced by the government in the 2022 budget to worsen the plight of Ghanaians.

“….we have done our checks and made our assessments and we are reliably informed that God willing [on Wednesday] the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta will introduce more taxes and even increase the rates of existing ones,” the Director of Communications for the NDC in the Ashanti Region added.