Xavier-Sosu drags police to court, file motion to restrain unlawful arrest

Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu has dragged the Ghana Police Service to court.

He has filed a motion in the High Court asking for the enforcement of his fundamental human rights.

The lawyer is specifically asking for the enforcement of his right to freedom of movement, right to protest and demonstrate, right to personal liberty, right to freedom of expression, and right against unlawful arrest and malicious prosecution.

The motion is accompanied by an injunction application to restrain any further arrest until a determination of the Human Rights action.

“An order that the attempt by the officers of the respondent to arrest me on 28th October 2021 without telling me the reasons for the arrest, was unlawful,” a portion of the motion said.

The action was filed on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, and is expected to be heard on Monday, December 13, 2021. Background

Mr. Sosu led a demonstration in which the police contend included some unlawful acts, hence the attempt to arrest the MP.

The MP has said police even manhandled him on the day of the protest, and had reported two police officers to Parliament.

There were also police officers present at a church service to arrest the MP, although the police have denied that there wasn’t such an attempt.

The police had secured a criminal summons for Mr. Sosu to appear in court on November 8, 2021.

The MP, however, missed the court date because he was out of the country.

On November 16, 2021, he failed to show up again in court.

---citinews

